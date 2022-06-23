Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Independent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver include Rohm Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, ON Semiconductor, Atmel, TI Semiconductor, Microchip Technology and Renesas Electronics. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Independent
Combination
Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Body
Powertrain
Infotainment System
Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Rohm Semiconductor
NXP Semiconductors
STMicroelectronics
Infineon Technologies
ON Semiconductor
Atmel
TI Semiconductor
Microchip Technology
Renesas Electronics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Controller Area Network (CAN) Transceiver Companies in Global Market
