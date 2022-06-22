Food & Pharmaceutical Peony Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food & Pharmaceutical Peony in Global, including the following market information:

Global Food & Pharmaceutical Peony Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food & Pharmaceutical Peony market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Peony Root-Bark Extract Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food & Pharmaceutical Peony include Peony Love, Ruipu mudan, Henan Xiangyue, Weizhen Guose Agriculture, Gansu Wanlinxiqi, Anhui Chinature, Klorane, Martin Bauer Group and Naolys, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Food & Pharmaceutical Peony companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food & Pharmaceutical Peony Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Food & Pharmaceutical Peony Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Peony Root-Bark Extract

Peony Seed Oil

Peony Essence

Other

Global Food & Pharmaceutical Peony Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Food & Pharmaceutical Peony Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Global Food & Pharmaceutical Peony Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Food & Pharmaceutical Peony Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food & Pharmaceutical Peony revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food & Pharmaceutical Peony revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Peony Love

Ruipu mudan

Henan Xiangyue

Weizhen Guose Agriculture

Gansu Wanlinxiqi

Anhui Chinature

Klorane

Martin Bauer Group

Naolys

Active Organics

Naturex

Aunutra

Nelsons Natural World

Anhui Fengyang Phytochemistry

Xi'an Changyue Phytochemistry

Pioneer Herb

Xi'an Shenyuan

Novoherb

King-Stone

Nutra Green

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Food & Pharmaceutical Peony Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Food & Pharmaceutical Peony Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Food & Pharmaceutical Peony Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Food & Pharmaceutical Peony Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Food & Pharmaceutical Peony Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Food & Pharmaceutical Peony Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Food & Pharmaceutical Peony Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Food & Pharmaceutical Peony Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Food & Pharmaceutical Peony Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Food & Pharmaceutical Peony Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food & Pharmaceutical Peony Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food & Pharmaceutical Peony Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food & Pharmaceutical Pe

