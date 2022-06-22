Fish Feeds Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fish Feeds in global, including the following market information:

Global Fish Feeds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fish Feeds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Fish Feeds companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fish Feeds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Goldfish Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fish Feeds include Tetra, UPEC, Canadian Aquatic Feed, Coppens International BV, Ocean Star International (OSI), Hikari, JBL, Sera and Ocean Nutrition, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fish Feeds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fish Feeds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fish Feeds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Goldfish

Koi

Tropical Fish

Others

Global Fish Feeds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fish Feeds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Live food

Processed food

Global Fish Feeds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fish Feeds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fish Feeds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fish Feeds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fish Feeds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Fish Feeds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tetra

UPEC

Canadian Aquatic Feed

Coppens International BV

Ocean Star International (OSI)

Hikari

JBL

Sera

Ocean Nutrition

Marubeni Nisshin Feed

Aquaone

Dongpinghu Feed

Inch-Gold Fish

Sanyou Chuangmei

Beijing New Rainbow Feed Industries

Cargill

SunSun

Aqueon

Kaytee

Porpoise Aquarium

Haifeng Feeds

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fish Feeds Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fish Feeds Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fish Feeds Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fish Feeds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fish Feeds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fish Feeds Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fish Feeds Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fish Feeds Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fish Feeds Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fish Feeds Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fish Feeds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fish Feeds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fish Feeds Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fish Feeds Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fish Feeds Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fish Feeds Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fish Feeds Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Goldfish

4.1.3 Koi

4.1.4 Tropical Fish

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type –

