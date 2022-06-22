North America and Europe Floriculture Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Floriculture is a branch of horticulture addressing flower and ornamental plant cultivation and propagation of flowering plants for gardens, greenhouses, nurseries and landscapes comprising the floral industry. Floriculture crops include bedding plants, houseplants, flowering gardens and potted plants, cut cultivated greens, and cut flowers.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Floriculture in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

D?mmen Orange

Syngenta Flowers

Finlays

Beekenkamp

Karuturi

Oserian

Selecta One

Washington Bulb

Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio

Carzan Flowers

Rosebud

Kariki

Multiflora

Karen Roses

Harvest Flower

Queens Group

Ball Horticultural

Afriflora

Benary

Danziger

Sakata

Market Segment by Countries, covering

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cut Flowers

Bedding Plants

Potted Plants

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Personal Use

Gift

Conference & Activities

Other

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the North America and Europe Floriculture market.

Chapter 1, to describe Floriculture Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Floriculture, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the North America and Europe market by countries, covering United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Floriculture, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 countries, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Floriculture market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Floriculture Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Cut Flowers

1.2.2 Bedding Plants

1.2.3 Potted Plants

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Personal Use

1.3.2 Gift

1.3.3 Conference & Activities

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 United Kingdom Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Germany Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 France Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.6 Italy Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.7 Spain Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 D?mmen Orange

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Floriculture Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 D?mmen Orange Floriculture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 Syngenta Flowers

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Floriculture Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Syngenta Flowers Floriculture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.3 Finlay

