Agricultural LED Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Agricultural LED in global, including the following market information:
Global Agricultural LED Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Agricultural LED Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Agricultural LED companies in 2021 (%)
The global Agricultural LED market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0-30w LED Grow Lights Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Agricultural LED include Philips, Osram, General Electric, Easy Agricultural, Illumitex, Fionia Lighting, Lumigrow, Kind LED Grow Lights and California LightWorks, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Agricultural LED manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Agricultural LED Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Agricultural LED Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
0-30w LED Grow Lights
30-100w LED Grow Lights
Above 100w LED Grow Lights
Global Agricultural LED Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Agricultural LED Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Farming
Animal Husbandry
Fisheries
Others
Global Agricultural LED Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Agricultural LED Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Agricultural LED revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Agricultural LED revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Agricultural LED sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Agricultural LED sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Philips
Osram
General Electric
Easy Agricultural
Illumitex
Fionia Lighting
Lumigrow
Kind LED Grow Lights
California LightWorks
Spectrum King Grow Lights
Valoya
Weshine
Apollo Horticulture
Kessil
Cidly
Heliospectra AB
LEDHYDROPONICS
Ohmax Optoelectronic
Zhicheng
Noribachi
Greengage Lighting Ltd
Beba-Lighting UK Limited
ONCE?Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Agricultural LED Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Agricultural LED Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Agricultural LED Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Agricultural LED Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Agricultural LED Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Agricultural LED Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Agricultural LED Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Agricultural LED Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Agricultural LED Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Agricultural LED Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Agricultural LED Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agricultural LED Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Agricultural LED Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural LED Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agricultural LED Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural LED Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Agricultural LED Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
