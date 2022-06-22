Intelligent Planting Irrigation Management System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Farmers' use of plantation intelligence (PI) and data mining technologies has increased, and waste of resources and manpower has decreased. The field of irrigation systems will dominate the market for intelligent planting management systems, by value. The intelligent irrigation system can control and monitor the progress of water use in growing crops based on data collected by sensors. In addition, the use of smart irrigation systems reduces the amount of water required for irrigation, thereby reducing operating costs, especially for large agricultural fields. According to tests by the Irrigation Association (IA) and the International Center for Water Technology (California), smart irrigation systems save about 20% more water than traditional irrigation systems, which is one of the main factors driving their market demand.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Intelligent Planting Irrigation Management System in Global, including the following market information:
Global Intelligent Planting Irrigation Management System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Intelligent Planting Irrigation Management System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Intelligent Planting Irrigation Management System include Robert Bosch, Deere & Company, Netafim, Synelixis Solutions, DTN, AgroWebLab, SemiosBio Technologies and WaterBit, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Intelligent Planting Irrigation Management System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Intelligent Planting Irrigation Management System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Intelligent Planting Irrigation Management System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hardware
Software
Global Intelligent Planting Irrigation Management System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Intelligent Planting Irrigation Management System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oilseeds
Sugarcane
Cotton
Fruits
Others
Global Intelligent Planting Irrigation Management System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Intelligent Planting Irrigation Management System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Intelligent Planting Irrigation Management System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Intelligent Planting Irrigation Management System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Robert Bosch
Deere & Company
Netafim
Synelixis Solutions
DTN
AgroWebLab
SemiosBio Technologies
WaterBit
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Intelligent Planting Irrigation Management System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Intelligent Planting Irrigation Management System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Intelligent Planting Irrigation Management System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Intelligent Planting Irrigation Management System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Intelligent Planting Irrigation Management System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Intelligent Planting Irrigation Management System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Intelligent Planting Irrigation Management System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Intelligent Planting Irrigation Management System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Intelligent Planting Irrigation Management System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Intelligent Planting Irrigation Management System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1
