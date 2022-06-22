pH Strips Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of pH Strips in global, including the following market information:

Global pH Strips Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global pH Strips Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five pH Strips companies in 2021 (%)

The global pH Strips market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Methyl Red Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of pH Strips include Micro Essential Laboratory, Extech, Hach, HANNA instruments, Mckesson, Myron L, Natural Balance, Ohaus and Orion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

we surveyed the pH Strips manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global pH Strips Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global pH Strips Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Methyl Red

Bromocresol Green

Thymol Blue

Global pH Strips Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global pH Strips Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Laboratory

Industry

Healthcare

Other

Global pH Strips Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global pH Strips Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies pH Strips revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies pH Strips revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies pH Strips sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies pH Strips sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Micro Essential Laboratory

Extech

Hach

HANNA instruments

Mckesson

Myron L

Natural Balance

Ohaus

Orion

Thermo Scientific

YSI

