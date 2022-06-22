HSLA Steel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of HSLA Steel in global, including the following market information:
Global HSLA Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global HSLA Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five HSLA Steel companies in 2021 (%)
The global HSLA Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Weathering Steels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of HSLA Steel include Arcelor Mittal, Ansteel, Baosteel, All Metals & Forge Group, Clingan Steel, Owen Industries, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, POSCO and AK Steel Holding, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
we surveyed the HSLA Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global HSLA Steel Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global HSLA Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)
Weathering Steels
As-Rolled Pearlitic Steels
Dual-Phase Steels
Inclusion-Shape-Controlled Steels
Global HSLA Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global HSLA Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil and Gas Pipeline
Automotive
Construction
Power Transmission Tower
Others
Global HSLA Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global HSLA Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies HSLA Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies HSLA Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies HSLA Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies HSLA Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arcelor Mittal
Ansteel
Baosteel
All Metals & Forge Group
Clingan Steel
Owen Industries
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
POSCO
AK Steel Holding
Leeco Steel
Nucor Corporation
Hebei Iron and Steel
Jiangsu Shagang
Wuhan Steel Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 HSLA Steel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Materials
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global HSLA Steel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global HSLA Steel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global HSLA Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global HSLA Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global HSLA Steel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top HSLA Steel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global HSLA Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global HSLA Steel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global HSLA Steel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global HSLA Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 HSLA Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers HSLA Steel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HSLA Steel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 HSLA Steel Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 HSLA Steel Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Materials – Global HSLA Steel Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Weathering Steels
4.1.3 As-Rolled Pearlitic Steels
4.1.4 Dual-Phase Steels
