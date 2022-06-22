Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets in global, including the following market information:
Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets companies in 2021 (%)
The global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bonding Neodymium Magnet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets include Neo, Ugimag, NSSMC, TDK, Daido Steel, Shin-Etsu Chemical, R.Audemars SA, Hitachi Metals and Tianhe Magnets, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
we surveyed the Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bonding Neodymium Magnet
Sintering Neodymium Magnet
Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electro-Acoustic Field
Electronic appliances Field
Mechanical equipment Field
Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Neo
Ugimag
NSSMC
TDK
Daido Steel
Shin-Etsu Chemical
R.Audemars SA
Hitachi Metals
Tianhe Magnets
Ningbo Co-star Materials Hi-Tech
Zhong Ke San Huan
Ta Tong Magnet
Galaxy Magnets
DEMGC
BJMT
Earth-Panda
Guangzhou Golden South
JiangXi YingGuang
Ningbo Yunsheng
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
