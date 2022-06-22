Viscose Filament Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Viscose Filament in global, including the following market information:

Global Viscose Filament Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Viscose Filament Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Viscose Filament companies in 2021 (%)

The global Viscose Filament market was valued at 1656.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2038.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ordinary Viscose Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Viscose Filament include Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber, Yibin Grace Group, Swan Fiber, Jilin Chemical Fiber, Nanjing Chemical Fiber, Indian Rayon, Century Rayon(IN), Hubei Golden Ring and ENKA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

we surveyed the Viscose Filament manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Viscose Filament Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Viscose Filament Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ordinary Viscose Fiber

Polynosic

Viscose Rayon

Viscose Strong Silk

Global Viscose Filament Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Viscose Filament Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Over Coating

Fancy Suiting

Bedding Article

Others

Global Viscose Filament Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Viscose Filament Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Viscose Filament revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Viscose Filament revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Viscose Filament sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Viscose Filament sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber

Yibin Grace Group

Swan Fiber

Jilin Chemical Fiber

Nanjing Chemical Fiber

Indian Rayon

Century Rayon(IN)

Hubei Golden Ring

ENKA

Glanzstoff Industries

CHTC Helon

Zhonghui Fiber

Dandong Chemical Fiber

Kesoram Rayon

Jiu Jiang Jin Yuan

Hunan Heli Fiber

Abirami Textiles

Threefold Export Combines

Sniace Group

Rahul Rayon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Viscose Filament Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Viscose Filament Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Viscose Filament Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Viscose Filament Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Viscose Filament Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Viscose Filament Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Viscose Filament Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Viscose Filament Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Viscose Filament Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Viscose Filament Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Viscose Filament Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Viscose Filament Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Viscose Filament Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Viscose Filament Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Viscose Filament Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Viscose Filament Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Viscose Filament Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

