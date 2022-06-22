Industrial Phenylacetic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Phenylacetic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Phenylacetic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Phenylacetic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Industrial Phenylacetic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Phenylacetic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pharmaceutical Grade PAA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Phenylacetic Acid include Hebei Chengxin, Hebei Zehao Biotechnology, White Deer, TUL, Alembic, Gow Chemical, Jinguan Chemical and SPI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

we surveyed the Industrial Phenylacetic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Phenylacetic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial Phenylacetic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Grade PAA

Chemical Grade PAA

Global Industrial Phenylacetic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial Phenylacetic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Penicillin

Flavor and Fragrance

Pesticide

Others

Global Industrial Phenylacetic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial Phenylacetic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Phenylacetic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Phenylacetic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Phenylacetic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Industrial Phenylacetic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hebei Chengxin

Hebei Zehao Biotechnology

White Deer

TUL

Alembic

Gow Chemical

Jinguan Chemical

SPI

