Synthetic Latex Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Latex in global, including the following market information:
Global Synthetic Latex Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Synthetic Latex Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Synthetic Latex companies in 2021 (%)
The global Synthetic Latex market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acrylics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Latex include BASF, Celanese, DIC, Dow Chemical, Styron, Synthomer, Wacker Chemie, 3M and Akzo Nobel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
we surveyed the Synthetic Latex manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Synthetic Latex Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic Latex Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Acrylics
SB Latex
PVA
Vinyl Copolymers
PU
Others
Global Synthetic Latex Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic Latex Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Paints and Coatings
Adhesives and Sealants
Paper and Paperboard
Textile
Others
Global Synthetic Latex Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic Latex Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Synthetic Latex revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Synthetic Latex revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Synthetic Latex sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Synthetic Latex sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Celanese
DIC
Dow Chemical
Styron
Synthomer
Wacker Chemie
3M
Akzo Nobel
Alberdingk Boley
AP Resinas
Arkema
Asahi Kasei
Asian Paints
Bayer MaterialScience
Berkshire Hathaway
Chemec
Clariant
Dairen Chemical
Eastman Chemical
Eni
EOC Group
Financiera Maderera
Hansol Chemical
JSR
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Synthetic Latex Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Synthetic Latex Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Synthetic Latex Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Synthetic Latex Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Synthetic Latex Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Latex Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Synthetic Latex Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Synthetic Latex Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Synthetic Latex Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Synthetic Latex Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Synthetic Latex Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Latex Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Latex Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Latex Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Latex Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Latex Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Synthetic Latex Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Acrylics
