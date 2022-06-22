Exterior Glass Walls Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Exterior Glass Walls in global, including the following market information:
Global Exterior Glass Walls Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Exterior Glass Walls Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Exterior Glass Walls companies in 2021 (%)
The global Exterior Glass Walls market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Storefront Wall Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Exterior Glass Walls include Saint-Gobain Glas, Asahi Glass, Allied glasses, Goldplus group, Garibaldi Glass, Jeld-Wen, Float glass India ltd., ASGI India ltd. and Marvin Windows and Doors, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
we surveyed the Exterior Glass Walls manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Exterior Glass Walls Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Exterior Glass Walls Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Storefront Wall
Unitized Curtain Wall
Window Wall
Global Exterior Glass Walls Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Exterior Glass Walls Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Industrial Building
Global Exterior Glass Walls Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Exterior Glass Walls Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Exterior Glass Walls revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Exterior Glass Walls revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Exterior Glass Walls sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Exterior Glass Walls sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Saint-Gobain Glas
Asahi Glass
Allied glasses
Goldplus group
Garibaldi Glass
Jeld-Wen
Float glass India ltd.
ASGI India ltd.
Marvin Windows and Doors
TSI-Corporation
Jockimo
Dynamic Glass
Sneath Glass Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Exterior Glass Walls Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Exterior Glass Walls Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Exterior Glass Walls Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Exterior Glass Walls Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Exterior Glass Walls Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Exterior Glass Walls Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Exterior Glass Walls Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Exterior Glass Walls Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Exterior Glass Walls Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Exterior Glass Walls Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Exterior Glass Walls Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Exterior Glass Walls Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Exterior Glass Walls Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Exterior Glass Walls Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Exterior Glass Walls Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Exterior Glass Walls Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/