Unbleached Kraft Paperboard Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Unbleached Kraft Paperboard in global, including the following market information:

Global Unbleached Kraft Paperboard Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Unbleached Kraft Paperboard Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Unbleached Kraft Paperboard companies in 2021 (%)

The global Unbleached Kraft Paperboard market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 100gsm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Unbleached Kraft Paperboard include Georgia-Pacific, Graphic Packaging, International Paper, Klabin, Lee & Man Paper, MeadWestvaco, Mondi Group, Nine Dragons Paper and Nippon Paper, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

we surveyed the Unbleached Kraft Paperboard manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Unbleached Kraft Paperboard Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Unbleached Kraft Paperboard Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 100gsm

100-200gsm

200-400gsm

Above 400gsm

Global Unbleached Kraft Paperboard Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Unbleached Kraft Paperboard Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Consumer Goods

Building & Construction

Other Industry

Global Unbleached Kraft Paperboard Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Unbleached Kraft Paperboard Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Unbleached Kraft Paperboard revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Unbleached Kraft Paperboard revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Unbleached Kraft Paperboard sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Unbleached Kraft Paperboard sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Georgia-Pacific

Graphic Packaging

International Paper

Klabin

Lee & Man Paper

MeadWestvaco

Mondi Group

Nine Dragons Paper

Nippon Paper

Oji Holdings

Orora

Packaging Corporation of America

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Unbleached Kraft Paperboard Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Unbleached Kraft Paperboard Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Unbleached Kraft Paperboard Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Unbleached Kraft Paperboard Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Unbleached Kraft Paperboard Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Unbleached Kraft Paperboard Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Unbleached Kraft Paperboard Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Unbleached Kraft Paperboard Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Unbleached Kraft Paperboard Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Unbleached Kraft Paperboard Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Unbleached Kraft Paperboard Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Unbleached Kraft Paperboard Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Unbleached Kraft Paperboard Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Unbleached Kraft Paperboard Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Unbleached Kraft Paperboard Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

