Unbleached Kraft Paper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Unbleached Kraft Paper in global, including the following market information:
Global Unbleached Kraft Paper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Unbleached Kraft Paper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Unbleached Kraft Paper companies in 2021 (%)
The global Unbleached Kraft Paper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 100gsm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Unbleached Kraft Paper include Mondi Group, Billerud Korsnas, KapStone, Segezha Group, Gascogne, Tolko Industries, Canfor Corporation, Nordic Paper and Natron-Hayat, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
we surveyed the Unbleached Kraft Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Unbleached Kraft Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Unbleached Kraft Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 100gsm
100-200gsm
200-400gsm
Above 400gsm
Global Unbleached Kraft Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Unbleached Kraft Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Industry
Consumer Goods
Building & Construction
Other Industry
Global Unbleached Kraft Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Unbleached Kraft Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Unbleached Kraft Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Unbleached Kraft Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Unbleached Kraft Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Unbleached Kraft Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mondi Group
Billerud Korsnas
KapStone
Segezha Group
Gascogne
Tolko Industries
Canfor Corporation
Nordic Paper
Natron-Hayat
Horizon Pulp & Paper
Smurfit Kappa
Yuen Foong Yu
Jinzhou Paper
