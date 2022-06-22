Ethyl Acetate(EA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethyl Acetate(EA) in global, including the following market information:
Global Ethyl Acetate(EA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ethyl Acetate(EA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Ethyl Acetate(EA) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ethyl Acetate(EA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Coarse Ethyl Acetate(EA) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ethyl Acetate(EA) include INEOS, Celanese, Showa Denko(SDK, Jubilant, Laxmi, Rhodia(Solvay), Somaiya, Korea Alcohol and Sipchem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ethyl Acetate(EA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ethyl Acetate(EA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ethyl Acetate(EA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Coarse Ethyl Acetate(EA)
Pure Ethyl Acetate(EA)
Global Ethyl Acetate(EA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ethyl Acetate(EA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical Industry
Pharmaceuticals
Biotechnology
Food Industry
Global Ethyl Acetate(EA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ethyl Acetate(EA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ethyl Acetate(EA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ethyl Acetate(EA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ethyl Acetate(EA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Ethyl Acetate(EA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
INEOS
Celanese
Showa Denko(SDK
Jubilant
Laxmi
Rhodia(Solvay)
Somaiya
Korea Alcohol
Sipchem
DAICEL
BP
Ercros
Eastman
Dhampur
Sasol
GNFC
LCY
KH Neochem
Sopo
Jinyimeng
Lianhai
Huayi
Xintiande
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ethyl Acetate(EA) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ethyl Acetate(EA) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ethyl Acetate(EA) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ethyl Acetate(EA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ethyl Acetate(EA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ethyl Acetate(EA) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ethyl Acetate(EA) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ethyl Acetate(EA) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ethyl Acetate(EA) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ethyl Acetate(EA) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ethyl Acetate(EA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethyl Acetate(EA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethyl Acetate(EA) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethyl Acetate(EA) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ethyl Acetate(EA) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethyl Acetate(EA) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Ethyl Acetate(EA) Market Size Markets, 2021 &
