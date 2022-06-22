Heated Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Heated Glass in global, including the following market information:
Global Heated Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Heated Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Heated Glass companies in 2021 (%)
The global Heated Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Laminated Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Heated Glass include Saint-Gobain, AGC, Pilkington, IQ Glass, HTG, EGP, Tyneside Safety Glass, Cantifix and Guangzhou JiaHao Special Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Heated Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Heated Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Heated Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Laminated Glass
Hollow Glass
Global Heated Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Heated Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Buliding
Others
Global Heated Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Heated Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Heated Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Heated Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Heated Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Heated Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Saint-Gobain
AGC
Pilkington
IQ Glass
HTG
EGP
Tyneside Safety Glass
Cantifix
Guangzhou JiaHao Special Glass
SEACLEAR INDUSTRIES
FuYao
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Heated Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Heated Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Heated Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Heated Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Heated Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Heated Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Heated Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Heated Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Heated Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Heated Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Heated Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heated Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Heated Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heated Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heated Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heated Glass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Heated Glass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Laminated Glass
4.1.3 Hollow Glass
4.2 By Type – G
