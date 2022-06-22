Carbon Matrix Composites Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Matrix Composites in global, including the following market information:
Global Carbon Matrix Composites Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Carbon Matrix Composites Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Carbon Matrix Composites companies in 2021 (%)
The global Carbon Matrix Composites market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Carbon / Carbon Composite Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Carbon Matrix Composites include 3M, Astro Met, Biocomposites, Brembo, Coorstek, Hitachi Chemical, Kennametal, Kyocera and Morgan Advanced Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Carbon Matrix Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carbon Matrix Composites Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Carbon Matrix Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Carbon / Carbon Composite
Carbon/Silicon Composite
Global Carbon Matrix Composites Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Carbon Matrix Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile Industry
Shipping Industry
Space Industry
Other
Global Carbon Matrix Composites Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Carbon Matrix Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Carbon Matrix Composites revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Carbon Matrix Composites revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Carbon Matrix Composites sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Carbon Matrix Composites sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Astro Met
Biocomposites
Brembo
Coorstek
Hitachi Chemical
Kennametal
Kyocera
Morgan Advanced Materials
Northrop Grumman
Porsche Automobil Holding
Safran
Saint-Gobain
Sandvik
Schunk Group
Sumitomo Electric
UBC Industries
United Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carbon Matrix Composites Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carbon Matrix Composites Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carbon Matrix Composites Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carbon Matrix Composites Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carbon Matrix Composites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Carbon Matrix Composites Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carbon Matrix Composites Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carbon Matrix Composites Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carbon Matrix Composites Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Carbon Matrix Composites Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Carbon Matrix Composites Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Matrix Composites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Matrix Composites Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Matrix Composites Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Matrix Composites Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Matrix Composites Companies
