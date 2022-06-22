Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate in global, including the following market information:

Global Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cold Rolling Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate include Alcoa, Alcan, Nippon Light Metal, Southwest Aluminium Industry, Northeast Qinghejin and Suntown Technology Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cold Rolling

Hot Rolling

Global Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wheel

Body

Components

Other

Global Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alcoa

Alcan

Nippon Light Metal

Southwest Aluminium Industry

Northeast Qinghejin

Suntown Technology Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automobile Aluminum Alloy Plate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automobile Aluminum Allo

