Abrasive Belts Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Abrasive Belts in global, including the following market information:
Global Abrasive Belts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Abrasive Belts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Abrasive Belts companies in 2021 (%)
The global Abrasive Belts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Synthetic Fiber Abrasive Belt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Abrasive Belts include NORTON, 3M, Hermes Abrasives, INDASA Abrasive, Dronco, MIRKA, SIA Abrasive, ARC Abrasives and Noritake, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Abrasive Belts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Abrasive Belts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Abrasive Belts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Synthetic Fiber Abrasive Belt
Aluminum Abrasive Belt
Ceramic Abrasive Belt
Global Abrasive Belts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Abrasive Belts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Mining
Tire Factory
Equipment Factory
Other
Global Abrasive Belts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Abrasive Belts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Abrasive Belts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Abrasive Belts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Abrasive Belts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Abrasive Belts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
NORTON
3M
Hermes Abrasives
INDASA Abrasive
Dronco
MIRKA
SIA Abrasive
ARC Abrasives
Noritake
BOSCH
Kingspor
Bibielle
Dynabrade
Riken Corundum
VSM
Kovax
Hubei Yuli Abrasive Belt group
Jiangsu Mitsubishi abrasive
White Dove
Changzhou Kingcattle Abrasives
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Abrasive Belts Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Abrasive Belts Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Abrasive Belts Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Abrasive Belts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Abrasive Belts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Abrasive Belts Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Abrasive Belts Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Abrasive Belts Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Abrasive Belts Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Abrasive Belts Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Abrasive Belts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Abrasive Belts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Abrasive Belts Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Abrasive Belts Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Abrasive Belts Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Abrasive Belts Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Abrasive Belts Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Synthetic Fiber Abrasive Belt
