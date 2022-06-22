Beverage Can Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Beverage Can Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Beverage Can Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Beverage Can Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/158161/global-beverage-can-coatings-market-2022-2028-217

Global top five Beverage Can Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Beverage Can Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Phenolic Resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Beverage Can Coatings include PPG, AkzoNobel, TOYO Chem, Hexion, VPL Packaging Coatings, KANGNAM JEVISCO, Henkel, Dow Chemical and Valspar and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Beverage Can Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Beverage Can Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Beverage Can Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Phenolic Resins

Epoxy Coating

Acrylic Resin Coating

Others

Global Beverage Can Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Beverage Can Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beer

Carbonated Drink

Fruit and Vegetable Juice

Others

Global Beverage Can Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Beverage Can Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Beverage Can Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Beverage Can Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Beverage Can Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Beverage Can Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PPG

AkzoNobel

TOYO Chem

Hexion

VPL Packaging Coatings

KANGNAM JEVISCO

Henkel

Dow Chemical

Valspar

Srisol

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/158161/global-beverage-can-coatings-market-2022-2028-217

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Beverage Can Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Beverage Can Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Beverage Can Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Beverage Can Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Beverage Can Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Beverage Can Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Beverage Can Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Beverage Can Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Beverage Can Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Beverage Can Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Beverage Can Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Beverage Can Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Beverage Can Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Beverage Can Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Beverage Can Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Beverage Can Coatings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/158161/global-beverage-can-coatings-market-2022-2028-217

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

