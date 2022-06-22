Data Lakes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The data lakes market is segmented by software and services. The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, out of which data lakes services in the services segment is projected to witness the highest demand due to the growing need of data lake software solutions across organizations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Lakes in Global, including the following market information:

Global Data Lakes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Data Lakes market was valued at 3768.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10140 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Data Discovery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Data Lakes include Microsoft, Teradata Corporation, Capgemini, EMC Corporation, Informatica, Oracle, SAP SE, ATOS SE and SAS Institute and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Data Lakes companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Data Lakes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Data Lakes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Data Discovery

Data Integration and Management

Data Lakes Analytics

Data Visualization

Global Data Lakes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Data Lakes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Marketing

Sales

Operations

Finance

Human Resources

Global Data Lakes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Data Lakes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Data Lakes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Data Lakes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Microsoft

Teradata Corporation

Capgemini

EMC Corporation

Informatica

Oracle

SAP SE

ATOS SE

SAS Institute

Hitachi Data Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Data Lakes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Data Lakes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Data Lakes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Data Lakes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Data Lakes Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Data Lakes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Data Lakes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Data Lakes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Data Lakes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Data Lakes Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Lakes Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Data Lakes Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Lakes Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Data Lakes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Data Discovery

4.1.3 Data Integration and Management



