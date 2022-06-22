High Temperature Sealants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Temperature Sealants in global, including the following market information:
Global High Temperature Sealants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Temperature Sealants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five High Temperature Sealants companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Temperature Sealants market was valued at 2692.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3434.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silica Gel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Temperature Sealants include Dow Corning Corporation, Wacker Chemie, Henkel, Sika, 3M, Bostik Sa (Arkema), H.B. Fuller, Ppg Industries and Csw Industrials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Temperature Sealants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Temperature Sealants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Temperature Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Silica Gel
Epoxy Resin
Other
Global High Temperature Sealants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Temperature Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electrical & Electronics
Transportation
Industrial
Construction
Other
Global High Temperature Sealants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Temperature Sealants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Temperature Sealants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Temperature Sealants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High Temperature Sealants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies High Temperature Sealants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dow Corning Corporation
Wacker Chemie
Henkel
Sika
3M
Bostik Sa (Arkema)
H.B. Fuller
Ppg Industries
Csw Industrials
Illinois Tool Works
Soudal
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Temperature Sealants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Temperature Sealants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Temperature Sealants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Temperature Sealants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Temperature Sealants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Temperature Sealants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Temperature Sealants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Temperature Sealants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Temperature Sealants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Temperature Sealants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Temperature Sealants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Temperature Sealants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Temperature Sealants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Temperature Sealants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Temperature Sealants Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Temperature Sealant
