Data Masking Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Among organization size, the increasing adoption can be observed by large enterprise, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Whereas, the SMEs segment, with increasing focus on improvement of the customer experience, is likely to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The cloud migrations are expected to drive the need for masking data and further drives the adoption in the SMEs segment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Masking in Global, including the following market information:

Global Data Masking Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Data Masking market was valued at 397.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 720 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Static Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Data Masking include IBM, Informatica, Broadcom, Solix, IRI, Delphix, Mentis, Micro Focus and Oracle. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Data Masking companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Data Masking Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Data Masking Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Static

Dynamic

Global Data Masking Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Data Masking Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Finance

Operations

Marketing and Sales

Human Resource (HR)

Legal

Others (Support and R&D)

Global Data Masking Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Data Masking Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Data Masking revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Data Masking revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

Informatica

Broadcom

Solix

IRI

Delphix

Mentis

Micro Focus

Oracle

