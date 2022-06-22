Data Recorder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Flight recorders are designed to survive both high-speed impact and post-impact fire. They are, however, not invulnerable and are sometimes destroyed. The recorder is designed to ensure that data, rather than the recorder itself, survives an accident. The data storage medium (tape or microchips) is mounted inside an impact-resistant and fire-resistant container.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Recorder in Global, including the following market information:

Global Data Recorder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-data-recorder-2022-2028-315

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Data Recorder market was valued at 1450.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1718.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

CVR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Data Recorder include L-3 Communications Holdings, Hr Smith Group, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Universal Avionics Systems Corporation, Phoenix International Holdings, DAC International, Flyht Aerospace Solutions Ltd. and Acr Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Data Recorder companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Data Recorder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Data Recorder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

CVR

FDR

Quick Access Recorder

Voyage Data Recorder

Data Loggers

Global Data Recorder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Data Recorder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Data Recorder – Aviation Application

Data Recorder ? Marine Application

Global Data Recorder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Data Recorder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Data Recorder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Data Recorder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

L-3 Communications Holdings

Hr Smith Group

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

Phoenix International Holdings

DAC International

Flyht Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

Acr Electronics

Raytheon Company

Consilium Ab

Danelec Marine A/S

Captec Ltd.

Telemar Norge As

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-data-recorder-2022-2028-315

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Data Recorder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Data Recorder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Data Recorder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Data Recorder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Data Recorder Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Data Recorder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Data Recorder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Data Recorder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Data Recorder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Data Recorder Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Recorder Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Data Recorder Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Recorder Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Data Recorder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 CVR

4.1.3 FDR



Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-data-recorder-2022-2028-315

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports: 2022-2027 Global and Regional Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Simplified Voyage Data Recorder(S-VDR) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2022-2027 Global and Regional Automotive Event Data Recorder (EDR) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Monitoring Data Recorder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

