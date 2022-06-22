Data Resiliency Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The data resiliency market has been segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, vertical, and region. Based on component, the market has been segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment of the market has been further classified into data backup & recovery, data archiving & e-discovery, and disaster recovery. The services segment of the market has been classified into professional services (implementation & integration services, support & maintenance services, and disaster recovery), and managed services. Based on deployment, the market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. The data resiliency market has been segmented based on organization size into large Enterprises and small & medium Enterprises. Based on vertical, the market has been segmented into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, retail & consumer goods, government, public sector, healthcare, media & entertainment, manufacturing, and Others (law firms, hospitality, education, transportation, and logistics). The market for data resiliency has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Resiliency in Global, including the following market information:
Global Data Resiliency Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Data Resiliency market was valued at 10270 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17760 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Data Resiliency include Acronis, Asigra, Broadcom, Carbonite, Centurylink, Commvault, IBM, Micro Focus and Microsoft, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Data Resiliency companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Data Resiliency Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Data Resiliency Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-premises
Cloud
Global Data Resiliency Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Data Resiliency Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Enterprises
Global Data Resiliency Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Data Resiliency Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Data Resiliency revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Data Resiliency revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Acronis
Asigra
Broadcom
Carbonite
Centurylink
Commvault
IBM
Micro Focus
Microsoft
Netapp
Quest Software
Unitrends
Veeam
Veritas Technologies
Vmware
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Data Resiliency Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Data Resiliency Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Data Resiliency Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Data Resiliency Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Data Resiliency Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Data Resiliency Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Data Resiliency Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Data Resiliency Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Data Resiliency Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Data Resiliency Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Resiliency Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Data Resiliency Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Resiliency Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Data Resiliency Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
