Data Resiliency Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The data resiliency market has been segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, vertical, and region. Based on component, the market has been segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment of the market has been further classified into data backup & recovery, data archiving & e-discovery, and disaster recovery. The services segment of the market has been classified into professional services (implementation & integration services, support & maintenance services, and disaster recovery), and managed services. Based on deployment, the market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. The data resiliency market has been segmented based on organization size into large Enterprises and small & medium Enterprises. Based on vertical, the market has been segmented into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, retail & consumer goods, government, public sector, healthcare, media & entertainment, manufacturing, and Others (law firms, hospitality, education, transportation, and logistics). The market for data resiliency has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Global Data Resiliency Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Data Resiliency market was valued at 10270 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17760 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Data Resiliency include Acronis, Asigra, Broadcom, Carbonite, Centurylink, Commvault, IBM, Micro Focus and Microsoft, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Data Resiliency companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Data Resiliency Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Data Resiliency Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premises

Cloud

Global Data Resiliency Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Data Resiliency Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Global Data Resiliency Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Data Resiliency Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Data Resiliency revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Data Resiliency revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Acronis

Asigra

Broadcom

Carbonite

Centurylink

Commvault

IBM

Micro Focus

Microsoft

Netapp

Quest Software

Unitrends

Veeam

Veritas Technologies

Vmware

