EMI Shielding Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of EMI Shielding Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five EMI Shielding Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global EMI Shielding Materials market was valued at 5351 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6523.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Conductive Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EMI Shielding Materials include 3M, Parker Hannifin Corp, HEICO Corporation, Laird, Kitagawa Industries and SAS Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the EMI Shielding Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Conductive Coatings

Metals

Conductive Plastics

Laminates

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Defense

Electronics

Automotive

Telecommunications

Aerospace

Medical

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies EMI Shielding Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies EMI Shielding Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies EMI Shielding Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies EMI Shielding Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Parker Hannifin Corp

HEICO Corporation

Laird

Kitagawa Industries

SAS Industries

4 Sights by Product

