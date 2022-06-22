EMI Shielding Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of EMI Shielding Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global EMI Shielding Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global EMI Shielding Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five EMI Shielding Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global EMI Shielding Materials market was valued at 5351 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6523.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Conductive Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of EMI Shielding Materials include 3M, Parker Hannifin Corp, HEICO Corporation, Laird, Kitagawa Industries and SAS Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the EMI Shielding Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global EMI Shielding Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global EMI Shielding Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Conductive Coatings
Metals
Conductive Plastics
Laminates
Global EMI Shielding Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global EMI Shielding Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Defense
Electronics
Automotive
Telecommunications
Aerospace
Medical
Global EMI Shielding Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global EMI Shielding Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies EMI Shielding Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies EMI Shielding Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies EMI Shielding Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies EMI Shielding Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Parker Hannifin Corp
HEICO Corporation
Laird
Kitagawa Industries
SAS Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 EMI Shielding Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global EMI Shielding Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global EMI Shielding Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global EMI Shielding Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global EMI Shielding Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global EMI Shielding Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top EMI Shielding Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global EMI Shielding Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global EMI Shielding Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global EMI Shielding Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global EMI Shielding Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EMI Shielding Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers EMI Shielding Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EMI Shielding Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EMI Shielding Materials Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EMI Shielding Materials Companies
4 Sights by Product
