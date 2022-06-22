Aluminum Wire Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Wire in global, including the following market information:
Global Aluminum Wire Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aluminum Wire Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Aluminum Wire companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminum Wire market was valued at 45080 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 52160 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pure Aluminium Wire Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Wire include Kaiser Aluminum, Baotou Aluminium, Vimetco, UC RUSAL, Southwire, Alro, Hydro, Southern Cable and ACL Cables and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminum Wire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminum Wire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aluminum Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pure Aluminium Wire
Alloy Aluminium Wire
Other
Global Aluminum Wire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aluminum Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial Aluminium Wire
Technology Aluminium Wire
Global Aluminum Wire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aluminum Wire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aluminum Wire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aluminum Wire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aluminum Wire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Aluminum Wire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kaiser Aluminum
Baotou Aluminium
Vimetco
UC RUSAL
Southwire
Alro
Hydro
Southern Cable
ACL Cables
Liljedahl Winding Wire
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminum Wire Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminum Wire Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminum Wire Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminum Wire Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminum Wire Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Wire Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminum Wire Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminum Wire Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminum Wire Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminum Wire Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminum Wire Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Wire Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Wire Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Wire Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Wire Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Wire Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Aluminum Wire Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Pure Aluminium Wire
4.1.3 Alloy Alumin
