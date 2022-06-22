Aluminum Wire Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Wire in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminum Wire Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminum Wire Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Aluminum Wire companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminum Wire market was valued at 45080 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 52160 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pure Aluminium Wire Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Wire include Kaiser Aluminum, Baotou Aluminium, Vimetco, UC RUSAL, Southwire, Alro, Hydro, Southern Cable and ACL Cables and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminum Wire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminum Wire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aluminum Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pure Aluminium Wire

Alloy Aluminium Wire

Other

Global Aluminum Wire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aluminum Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Aluminium Wire

Technology Aluminium Wire

Global Aluminum Wire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aluminum Wire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminum Wire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminum Wire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminum Wire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Aluminum Wire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kaiser Aluminum

Baotou Aluminium

Vimetco

UC RUSAL

Southwire

Alro

Hydro

Southern Cable

ACL Cables

Liljedahl Winding Wire

