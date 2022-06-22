Industrial Powder Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Powder Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Powder Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Powder Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/158174/global-industrial-powder-coatings-market-2022-2028-630

Global top five Industrial Powder Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Powder Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Propylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Powder Coatings include BASF SE (Germany), DuPont (U.S.), PPG (U.S.), Kansai Paints (Japan), Nippon paint (Japan), Sherwin Williams (U.S.), RPM International (U.S.), Akzo Nobel (Netherlands) and Valspar (U.S.), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Powder Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Powder Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Powder Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Propylene

Alkyd

Epoxy Resin

Polyurethane (Pu)

Polyester

Global Industrial Powder Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Powder Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Construction

Furniture Manufacturing

Marine

Others

Global Industrial Powder Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Powder Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Powder Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Powder Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Powder Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Industrial Powder Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE (Germany)

DuPont (U.S.)

PPG (U.S.)

Kansai Paints (Japan)

Nippon paint (Japan)

Sherwin Williams (U.S.)

RPM International (U.S.)

Akzo Nobel (Netherlands)

Valspar (U.S.)

Sika (Switzerland)

Hempel (Denmark)

Carpoly (China)

Masco (U.S.)

Yip’s Chemical (Hong Kong)

Chugoku Marine Paints (Japan)

Whitford Corporation (Xylan) (U.S.)

Applied Coatings & Linings (U.S.)

Bona AB (Sweden)

Orion Industries (U.S.)

KCC Paints (Korea)

Jotun (Norway)

Asian Paints (India)

Diamond-Vogel (U.S.)

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/158174/global-industrial-powder-coatings-market-2022-2028-630

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Powder Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Powder Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Powder Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Powder Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Powder Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Powder Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Powder Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Powder Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industria

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/158174/global-industrial-powder-coatings-market-2022-2028-630

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

