Radiation Cured Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Radiation Cured Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Radiation Cured Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Radiation Cured Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acrylic Epoxy Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Radiation Cured Adhesives include Bayer, BASF, Ashland, Fujifilm, Flint, Cytec Industries, Dexerials, Dymax and DIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Radiation Cured Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Acrylic Epoxy Resin
Acrylic Polyether Resin
Acrylic Amino Resin
Epoxy Resin
Other
Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Plastic
Metal
Stone
Paper
Other
Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Radiation Cured Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Radiation Cured Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Radiation Cured Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Radiation Cured Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bayer
BASF
Ashland
Fujifilm
Flint
Cytec Industries
Dexerials
Dymax
DIC
Electronics For Imaging
Lord Corporation
PPG Industries
Red Spot Paint & Varnish Company
Royal Adhesives & Sealants
Royal DSM
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Radiation Cured Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Radiation Cured Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radiation Cured Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Radiation Cured Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radiation Cured Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Radiation Cured Adhesives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radiation Cured Adhesive
