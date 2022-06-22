Radiation Cured Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radiation Cured Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Radiation Cured Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Radiation Cured Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylic Epoxy Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Radiation Cured Adhesives include Bayer, BASF, Ashland, Fujifilm, Flint, Cytec Industries, Dexerials, Dymax and DIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Radiation Cured Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylic Epoxy Resin

Acrylic Polyether Resin

Acrylic Amino Resin

Epoxy Resin

Other

Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plastic

Metal

Stone

Paper

Other

Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Radiation Cured Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Radiation Cured Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Radiation Cured Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Radiation Cured Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bayer

BASF

Ashland

Fujifilm

Flint

Cytec Industries

Dexerials

Dymax

DIC

Electronics For Imaging

Lord Corporation

PPG Industries

Red Spot Paint & Varnish Company

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Royal DSM

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Radiation Cured Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Radiation Cured Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Radiation Cured Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radiation Cured Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Radiation Cured Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radiation Cured Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Radiation Cured Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radiation Cured Adhesive

