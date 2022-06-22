Boat Primer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Boat Primer in global, including the following market information:
Global Boat Primer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Boat Primer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Boat Primer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Boat Primer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyurethane (Pu) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Boat Primer include Attiva Marine, Awlgrip, Boero YachtCoatings, Epifanes, International Yacht Paint, JOTUN, Marlin Yacht Paints, Nautix and Norglass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Boat Primer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Boat Primer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Boat Primer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyurethane (Pu)
Zinc Base Bottom
Propylene
Other
Global Boat Primer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Boat Primer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Refurbished Boat
New Boat
Global Boat Primer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Boat Primer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Boat Primer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Boat Primer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Boat Primer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Boat Primer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Attiva Marine
Awlgrip
Boero YachtCoatings
Epifanes
International Yacht Paint
JOTUN
Marlin Yacht Paints
Nautix
Norglass
Polymeric Systems
Sea Hawk
Veneziani Yachting
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Boat Primer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Boat Primer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Boat Primer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Boat Primer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Boat Primer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Boat Primer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Boat Primer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Boat Primer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Boat Primer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Boat Primer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Boat Primer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Boat Primer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Boat Primer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Boat Primer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Boat Primer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Boat Primer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Boat Primer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Polyurethane (Pu)
4.1.3 Zinc Base Bottom
4.1.4 Propylene
