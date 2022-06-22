Chlorine Resistant Fiber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Chlorine Resistant Fiber in global, including the following market information:
Global Chlorine Resistant Fiber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Chlorine Resistant Fiber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Chlorine Resistant Fiber companies in 2021 (%)
The global Chlorine Resistant Fiber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dry Spinning Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Chlorine Resistant Fiber include Dupont, Dow, Carvico, Toray, Solvay, DuraFiber, Zeus and HYOSUNG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Chlorine Resistant Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Chlorine Resistant Fiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Chlorine Resistant Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dry Spinning Method
Wet Spinning Method
Global Chlorine Resistant Fiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Chlorine Resistant Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Composites
Furniture Seat Backs
Sewing Thread
Athletic Apparel
Swimwear
Global Chlorine Resistant Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Chlorine Resistant Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Chlorine Resistant Fiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Chlorine Resistant Fiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Chlorine Resistant Fiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Chlorine Resistant Fiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dupont
Dow
Carvico
Toray
Solvay
DuraFiber
Zeus
HYOSUNG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Chlorine Resistant Fiber Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Chlorine Resistant Fiber Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Chlorine Resistant Fiber Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Chlorine Resistant Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Chlorine Resistant Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Chlorine Resistant Fiber Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Chlorine Resistant Fiber Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Chlorine Resistant Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Chlorine Resistant Fiber Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Chlorine Resistant Fiber Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Chlorine Resistant Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chlorine Resistant Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Chlorine Resistant Fiber Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorine Resistant Fiber Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chlorine Resistant Fiber Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorine Resistant Fiber Companies
