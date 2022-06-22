Corrugated Container Board Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Corrugated Container Board in global, including the following market information:
Global Corrugated Container Board Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Corrugated Container Board Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Corrugated Container Board companies in 2021 (%)
The global Corrugated Container Board market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Wall Board Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Corrugated Container Board include DS Smith, PCA, SAICA, THIM, Westrock, Rengo Company Limited, Cascades, OJI and Mondi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Corrugated Container Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Corrugated Container Board Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Corrugated Container Board Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Wall Board
Double Wall Board
Triple Wall Board
Global Corrugated Container Board Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Corrugated Container Board Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Industry
Home Appliance Industry
Medicine
Cosmetic
Other
Global Corrugated Container Board Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Corrugated Container Board Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Corrugated Container Board revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Corrugated Container Board revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Corrugated Container Board sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Corrugated Container Board sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DS Smith
PCA
SAICA
THIM
Westrock
Rengo Company Limited
Cascades
OJI
Mondi
US Corrugated
VPK
Bio-PAPPEL
Alliabox
Rossmann
SCA
VISY
CHENG LOONG
Emin Leydier
Nine Dragons Paper
Zhejiang Jingxing Paper
Chamfor
Shengda Group
Sicuan Kangli
Lee&Man
International Paper
Rocktenn
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Corrugated Container Board Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Corrugated Container Board Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Corrugated Container Board Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Corrugated Container Board Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Corrugated Container Board Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Corrugated Container Board Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Corrugated Container Board Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Corrugated Container Board Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Corrugated Container Board Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Corrugated Container Board Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Corrugated Container Board Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Corrugated Container Board Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Corrugated Container Board Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corrugated Container Board Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Corrugated Container Board Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corrugate
