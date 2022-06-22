Global and Japan Onboard Passenger Information System (PIS) Market Size Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Onboard Passenger Information System (PIS) Scope and Market Size
Onboard Passenger Information System (PIS) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Onboard Passenger Information System (PIS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
LCD Display System
LED Display System
Others
Segment by Application
Subway
Train
Aircraft
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
EKE-Electronics
Teleste Corporation
Atos SE
Televic Group
SAIRA Electronics
AMiT
Indra
Thales Group
Mitsubishi Electric
Toshiba
Toyo Denki
Neusoft
Potevio
Sunwin Intelligent
Beijing Century Real Technology
GLARUN TECHNOLOGY
Shenzhen Beihai Rail Transit Technology
Contron
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Onboard Passenger Information System (PIS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 LCD Display System
1.2.3 LED Display System
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Onboard Passenger Information System (PIS) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Subway
1.3.3 Train
1.3.4 Aircraft
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Onboard Passenger Information System (PIS) Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Onboard Passenger Information System (PIS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Onboard Passenger Information System (PIS) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Onboard Passenger Information System (PIS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Onboard Passenger Information System (PIS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Onboard Passenger Information System (PIS) Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Onboard Passenger Information System (PIS) Market Trends
2.3.2 Onboard Passenger Information System (PIS) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Onboard Passenger Information System (PIS) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Onboard Passenger Information System (PIS) Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
