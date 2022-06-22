Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) in global, including the following market information:
Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) market was valued at 1843.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2739.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) include Clariant, ICL Innovation, Nutrien, JLS Chemical, Budenheim, Changfeng Chemical, Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology, Jingdong Chemical and Kingssun Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial Grade
Analysis Grade
Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Liquid Fertilizer Industry
Flame Retardant Industry
Others
Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Clariant
ICL Innovation
Nutrien
JLS Chemical
Budenheim
Changfeng Chemical
Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology
Jingdong Chemical
Kingssun Group
Lanyang Chemical
Zhejiang Longyou GD Chemical
Shian Chem
Chuanhong Phosphorus Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Companies
