Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) in global, including the following market information:

Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) market was valued at 1843.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2739.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) include Clariant, ICL Innovation, Nutrien, JLS Chemical, Budenheim, Changfeng Chemical, Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology, Jingdong Chemical and Kingssun Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Analysis Grade

Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Liquid Fertilizer Industry

Flame Retardant Industry

Others

Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Clariant

ICL Innovation

Nutrien

JLS Chemical

Budenheim

Changfeng Chemical

Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology

Jingdong Chemical

Kingssun Group

Lanyang Chemical

Zhejiang Longyou GD Chemical

Shian Chem

Chuanhong Phosphorus Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

