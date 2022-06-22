Perchloroethylene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Perchloroethylene in global, including the following market information:

Global Perchloroethylene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Perchloroethylene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Perchloroethylene companies in 2021 (%)

The global Perchloroethylene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Reagent Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Perchloroethylene include BASF, AkzoNobel N.V (The Netherlands), Solvay S. A. (Belgium), Tokuyama Corporation (Japan), Occidental Chemical Corporation (U.S.), Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. (India), Kem One (France), Shin-Etsu (Japan) and Ineos (Switzerland). etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Perchloroethylene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Perchloroethylene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Perchloroethylene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Reagent Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Perchloroethylene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Perchloroethylene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Degreasers

Dry Cleaning Agent

Spot Removal Solvent

Other

Global Perchloroethylene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Perchloroethylene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Perchloroethylene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Perchloroethylene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Perchloroethylene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Perchloroethylene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

AkzoNobel N.V (The Netherlands)

Solvay S. A. (Belgium)

Tokuyama Corporation (Japan)

Occidental Chemical Corporation (U.S.)

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. (India)

Kem One (France)

Shin-Etsu (Japan)

Ineos (Switzerland)

