Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria in global, including the following market information:

Global Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria companies in 2021 (%)

The global Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria market was valued at 416.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 615.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lactobacillus Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria include CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S, KONINKLIJKE DSM N.V., LALLEMAND, INC., LESAFFRE GROUP, E.I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, CARGILL, INCORPORATED, NOVOZYMES, NEBRASKA CULTURES and CALPIS CO., LTD. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lactobacillus

Yeast

Other

Global Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Poultry

Ruminants

Pig

Shui Nationality

Other

Global Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S

KONINKLIJKE DSM N.V.

LALLEMAND, INC.

LESAFFRE GROUP

E.I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

CARGILL, INCORPORATED

NOVOZYMES

NEBRASKA CULTURES

CALPIS CO., LTD.

ADVANCED BIO NUTRITION CORP

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Compani

