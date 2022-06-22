Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria in global, including the following market information:
Global Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)
Global top five Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria companies in 2021 (%)
The global Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria market was valued at 416.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 615.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lactobacillus Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria include CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S, KONINKLIJKE DSM N.V., LALLEMAND, INC., LESAFFRE GROUP, E.I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, CARGILL, INCORPORATED, NOVOZYMES, NEBRASKA CULTURES and CALPIS CO., LTD. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lactobacillus
Yeast
Other
Global Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Poultry
Ruminants
Pig
Shui Nationality
Other
Global Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
Key companies Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S
KONINKLIJKE DSM N.V.
LALLEMAND, INC.
LESAFFRE GROUP
E.I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY
CARGILL, INCORPORATED
NOVOZYMES
NEBRASKA CULTURES
CALPIS CO., LTD.
ADVANCED BIO NUTRITION CORP
