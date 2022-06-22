Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) in global, including the following market information:
Global Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) include Furukawa Company, Hengyang CNSG Tianyou Chemical, Jinpu Group, Henan Mebo Environmental Protection Technology, Gongyi Yongxing Biochemical Materials, Jiaozuo Yuanbo Environmental Peotection, Shandong Runde Water Purification Material, Gongyi Hainuo Water Purification Material Factory and Beijing Jiaruilin Water Purification Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial Grade
Reagent Grade
Global Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Drinking Water
Industrial Water
City Sewage
Other
Global Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Furukawa Company
Hengyang CNSG Tianyou Chemical
Jinpu Group
Henan Mebo Environmental Protection Technology
Gongyi Yongxing Biochemical Materials
Jiaozuo Yuanbo Environmental Peotection
Shandong Runde Water Purification Material
Gongyi Hainuo Water Purification Material Factory
Beijing Jiaruilin Water Purification Technology
Hunan Youhua Environmental Technology
Jongmaw Chemical
Shandong Sanfeng Group
Hengyang Tianyu Chemical
Zouping Jinxing Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polymeric Ferric Sulfate (PFS) Compani
