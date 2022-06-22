Poval Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Poval in global, including the following market information:

Global Poval Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Poval Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Poval companies in 2021 (%)

The global Poval market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Viscosity (4.0~7.0) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Poval include Chang Chun, DuPont, SEKISUI CHEMICAL, Sigma-Aldrich, Nippon Synthetic Chemical, Anhui Wanwei, Aldon, BASF and Carst & Walker, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Poval manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Poval Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Poval Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Viscosity (4.0~7.0)

Medium Viscosity (21.0~33.0)

High Viscosity (40.0~65.0)

Global Poval Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Poval Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Packaging

Construction Industry

Electronics Industry

Other

Global Poval Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Poval Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Poval revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Poval revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Poval sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Poval sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chang Chun

DuPont

SEKISUI CHEMICAL

Sigma-Aldrich

Nippon Synthetic Chemical

Anhui Wanwei

Aldon

BASF

Carst & Walker

JAPAN VAM & POVAL

KURARAY

Polychem

Polysciences

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing

SNP

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Poval Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Poval Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Poval Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Poval Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Poval Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Poval Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Poval Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Poval Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Poval Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Poval Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Poval Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Poval Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Poval Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Poval Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Poval Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Poval Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Poval Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Low Viscosity (4.0~7.0)

4.1.3 Medium Viscosity (21.0~33.0)

4.1.4 High Viscosity (40.0~65.0)

4.2 By Type – Global Poval Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Typ

