Textile Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Textile Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Textile Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Textile Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Textile Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Textile Coatings market was valued at 5430.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6200.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermoplastics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Textile Coatings include Solvay, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Lubrizol, Formulated Polymer Products, Tanatex Chemicals B.V., Covestro AG and Huntsman International and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Textile Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Textile Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Textile Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermoplastics

Thermosets

Others

Global Textile Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Textile Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transportation

Building & Construction

Protective Clothing

Industrial

Medical

Others

Global Textile Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Textile Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Textile Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Textile Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Textile Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Textile Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Solvay

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Sumitomo Chemical Company

Lubrizol

Formulated Polymer Products

Tanatex Chemicals B.V.

Covestro AG

Huntsman International

Omnova Solutions

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Textile Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Textile Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Textile Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Textile Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Textile Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Textile Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Textile Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Textile Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Textile Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Textile Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Textile Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Textile Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Textile Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Textile Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Textile Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Textile Coatings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Textile Coatings Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

