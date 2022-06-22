Textile Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Textile Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Textile Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Textile Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Textile Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Textile Coatings market was valued at 5430.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6200.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thermoplastics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Textile Coatings include Solvay, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Lubrizol, Formulated Polymer Products, Tanatex Chemicals B.V., Covestro AG and Huntsman International and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Textile Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Textile Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Textile Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Thermoplastics
Thermosets
Others
Global Textile Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Textile Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Transportation
Building & Construction
Protective Clothing
Industrial
Medical
Others
Global Textile Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Textile Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Textile Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Textile Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Textile Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Textile Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Solvay
BASF SE
Clariant AG
Sumitomo Chemical Company
Lubrizol
Formulated Polymer Products
Tanatex Chemicals B.V.
Covestro AG
Huntsman International
Omnova Solutions
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Textile Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Textile Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Textile Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Textile Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Textile Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Textile Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Textile Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Textile Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Textile Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Textile Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Textile Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Textile Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Textile Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Textile Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Textile Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Textile Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Textile Coatings Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
