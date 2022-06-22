Automotive Carbon Fiber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Carbon Fiber in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Automotive Carbon Fiber companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Carbon Fiber market was valued at 1678.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2403.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Resin Transfer Molding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Carbon Fiber include Toho Tenax America, Toray Industries, Wolf Composites, Hexcel Corporation, Zoltek Carbon Fiber, ACP Composites, Revchem Composites, Protech Composites and Rock West Composites, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Carbon Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Resin Transfer Molding

Vacuum Infusion Processing

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Other

Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Structural Assembly

Power Train Components

Interior

Exterior

Others

Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Carbon Fiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Carbon Fiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Carbon Fiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Automotive Carbon Fiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toho Tenax America

Toray Industries

Wolf Composites

Hexcel Corporation

Zoltek Carbon Fiber

ACP Composites

Revchem Composites

Protech Composites

Rock West Composites

HITCO Carbon Composites

Polar Manufacturing

Clear Water Composties

SGL Group

Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber & Composites

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Carbon Fiber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Carbon Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Carbon Fiber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Carbon Fiber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Carbon Fiber Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Carbon Fiber Companies

4 Sights by Product

