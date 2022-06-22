Propylene Glgcol Alginate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Propylene Glgcol Alginate in global, including the following market information:

Global Propylene Glgcol Alginate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Propylene Glgcol Alginate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Propylene Glgcol Alginate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Propylene Glgcol Alginate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Propylene Glgcol Alginate include FMC BioPolymer, KIMICA, Allforlong Bio-Tech, Bright Moon Seaweed and IRO Alginate, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Propylene Glgcol Alginate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Propylene Glgcol Alginate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Propylene Glgcol Alginate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Industrial-Grade

Global Propylene Glgcol Alginate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Propylene Glgcol Alginate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Stabilizer

Thickener

Emulsifier

Other

Global Propylene Glgcol Alginate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Propylene Glgcol Alginate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Propylene Glgcol Alginate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Propylene Glgcol Alginate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Propylene Glgcol Alginate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Propylene Glgcol Alginate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FMC BioPolymer

KIMICA

Allforlong Bio-Tech

Bright Moon Seaweed

IRO Alginate

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Propylene Glgcol Alginate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Propylene Glgcol Alginate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Propylene Glgcol Alginate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Propylene Glgcol Alginate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Propylene Glgcol Alginate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Propylene Glgcol Alginate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Propylene Glgcol Alginate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Propylene Glgcol Alginate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Propylene Glgcol Alginate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Propylene Glgcol Alginate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Propylene Glgcol Alginate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Propylene Glgcol Alginate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Propylene Glgcol Alginate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propylene Glgcol Alginate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Propylene Glgcol Alginate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propylene Glgcol Alginat

