Thermal Management Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermal Management Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermal Management Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermal Management Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Thermal Management Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermal Management Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal thermal management materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermal Management Materials include DuPont, Henkel, 3M, Plansee, Hitachi, Indium Corporation, LORD Corp, Marian and Emei Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermal Management Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermal Management Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermal Management Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Metal thermal management materials
Electronic thermal management materials
Others
Global Thermal Management Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermal Management Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Commercial
Global Thermal Management Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermal Management Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermal Management Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermal Management Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermal Management Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Thermal Management Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DuPont
Henkel
3M
Plansee
Hitachi
Indium Corporation
LORD Corp
Marian
Emei Electronics
Polymer Science
AllCell
Ametek
CTS Corporation
Dow Corning
PPI
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermal Management Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermal Management Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermal Management Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermal Management Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermal Management Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermal Management Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermal Management Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermal Management Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermal Management Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermal Management Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermal Management Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermal Management Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermal Management Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Management Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermal Management Materials Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
