Corrugated Paper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Corrugated Paper in global, including the following market information:
Global Corrugated Paper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Corrugated Paper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Corrugated Paper companies in 2021 (%)
The global Corrugated Paper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Corrugated Cardboard Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Corrugated Paper include Mondi, Georgia-Pacific, International Paper, Roch-Tenn, Smurfit Kappa, Archis Packaging, Bates Container, Bio-PAPPEL SAB de CV and Carter Holt Harvey, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Corrugated Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Corrugated Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Corrugated Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Corrugated Cardboard
Double Corrugated Cardboard
Global Corrugated Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Corrugated Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Industry
Beverage Industry
Daily Chemical Product
Fiber Industry
Medical
Other
Global Corrugated Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Corrugated Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Corrugated Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Corrugated Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Corrugated Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Corrugated Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mondi
Georgia-Pacific
International Paper
Roch-Tenn
Smurfit Kappa
Archis Packaging
Bates Container
Bio-PAPPEL SAB de CV
Carter Holt Harvey
Clarasion
DS Smith
Dunapack Packaging
Emin Leydier
Europac Group’s Packaging Division
Induspac
Interstate Resources
MeadWestvaco
PCA
Sonoco Products
U.S. Corrugated
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Corrugated Paper Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Corrugated Paper Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Corrugated Paper Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Corrugated Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Corrugated Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Corrugated Paper Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Corrugated Paper Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Corrugated Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Corrugated Paper Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Corrugated Paper Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Corrugated Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Corrugated Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Corrugated Paper Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corrugated Paper Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Corrugated Paper Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corrugated Paper Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Corrugated Paper Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
