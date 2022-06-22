Corrugated Paper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Corrugated Paper in global, including the following market information:

Global Corrugated Paper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Corrugated Paper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Corrugated Paper companies in 2021 (%)

The global Corrugated Paper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Corrugated Cardboard Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Corrugated Paper include Mondi, Georgia-Pacific, International Paper, Roch-Tenn, Smurfit Kappa, Archis Packaging, Bates Container, Bio-PAPPEL SAB de CV and Carter Holt Harvey, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Corrugated Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Corrugated Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Corrugated Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Corrugated Cardboard

Double Corrugated Cardboard

Global Corrugated Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Corrugated Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Beverage Industry

Daily Chemical Product

Fiber Industry

Medical

Other

Global Corrugated Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Corrugated Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Corrugated Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Corrugated Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Corrugated Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Corrugated Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mondi

Georgia-Pacific

International Paper

Roch-Tenn

Smurfit Kappa

Archis Packaging

Bates Container

Bio-PAPPEL SAB de CV

Carter Holt Harvey

Clarasion

DS Smith

Dunapack Packaging

Emin Leydier

Europac Group’s Packaging Division

Induspac

Interstate Resources

MeadWestvaco

PCA

Sonoco Products

U.S. Corrugated

