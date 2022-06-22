Frosted Glass Coated Paper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Frosted Glass Coated Paper in global, including the following market information:

Global Frosted Glass Coated Paper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Frosted Glass Coated Paper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Frosted Glass Coated Paper companies in 2021 (%)

The global Frosted Glass Coated Paper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Side Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Frosted Glass Coated Paper include Nippon Paper Industries, Oji Holdings, Sappi, Stora Enso, UPM, Arjowiggins, APP (Asia Pulp & Paper), Arbor Private Investment and Michelman, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Frosted Glass Coated Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Frosted Glass Coated Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Frosted Glass Coated Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Side

Double Side

Other

Global Frosted Glass Coated Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Frosted Glass Coated Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packing

Printing

Tag

Other

Global Frosted Glass Coated Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Frosted Glass Coated Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Frosted Glass Coated Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Frosted Glass Coated Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Frosted Glass Coated Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Frosted Glass Coated Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nippon Paper Industries

Oji Holdings

Sappi

Stora Enso

UPM

Arjowiggins

APP (Asia Pulp & Paper)

Arbor Private Investment

Michelman

Packaging Corporation of America

Ingredion

Resolute Forest Products

Twin Rivers Paper

Verso

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Frosted Glass Coated Paper Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Frosted Glass Coated Paper Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Frosted Glass Coated Paper Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Frosted Glass Coated Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Frosted Glass Coated Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Frosted Glass Coated Paper Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Frosted Glass Coated Paper Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Frosted Glass Coated Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Frosted Glass Coated Paper Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Frosted Glass Coated Paper Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Frosted Glass Coated Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Frosted Glass Coated Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Frosted Glass Coated Paper Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Frosted Glass Coated Paper Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Frosted Glass Coated Paper Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Frosted G

