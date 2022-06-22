Sunlight Inks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sunlight Inks in global, including the following market information:
Global Sunlight Inks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sunlight Inks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Sunlight Inks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sunlight Inks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sun-Activated Inks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sunlight Inks include SICPA, Sun Chemical, Microtrace, CTI, Gleitsmann Security Inks, Collins, Cronite, Villiger and Gans, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sunlight Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sunlight Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sunlight Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sun-Activated Inks
Sun-Thermochromic Inks
Others
Global Sunlight Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sunlight Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Banknotes
Official Identity Documents
Tax Banderoles
Security Labels
Global Sunlight Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sunlight Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sunlight Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sunlight Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sunlight Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Sunlight Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SICPA
Sun Chemical
Microtrace
CTI
Gleitsmann Security Inks
Collins
Cronite
Villiger
Gans
Kodak
Godo
Shojudo
ANY
Mingbo
Pingwei
Letong Ink
Jinpin
Wancheng
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sunlight Inks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sunlight Inks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sunlight Inks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sunlight Inks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sunlight Inks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sunlight Inks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sunlight Inks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sunlight Inks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sunlight Inks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sunlight Inks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sunlight Inks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sunlight Inks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sunlight Inks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sunlight Inks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sunlight Inks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sunlight Inks Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Sunlight Inks Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Sun-Activated Inks
4.1.3 Sun-Thermochr
