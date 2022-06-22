Annular Gasket Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Annular Gasket in global, including the following market information:
Global Annular Gasket Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Annular Gasket Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Annular Gasket companies in 2021 (%)
The global Annular Gasket market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Annular Gasket include Calvo Sealing, EVCO, Flexitallic, Garlock GmbH, John Crane, LATTY INTERNATIONAL, Scenic Precise and TEXPACK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Annular Gasket manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Annular Gasket Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Annular Gasket Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plastic
Rubber
Fiber
Metal
Other
Global Annular Gasket Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Annular Gasket Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Car
Electronic
Chemical Industry
Food Industry
Other
Global Annular Gasket Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Annular Gasket Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Annular Gasket revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Annular Gasket revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Annular Gasket sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Annular Gasket sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Calvo Sealing
EVCO
Flexitallic
Garlock GmbH
John Crane
LATTY INTERNATIONAL
Scenic Precise
TEXPACK
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Annular Gasket Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Annular Gasket Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Annular Gasket Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Annular Gasket Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Annular Gasket Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Annular Gasket Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Annular Gasket Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Annular Gasket Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Annular Gasket Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Annular Gasket Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Annular Gasket Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Annular Gasket Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Annular Gasket Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Annular Gasket Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Annular Gasket Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Annular Gasket Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Annular Gasket Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Plastic
4.1.3 Rubber
