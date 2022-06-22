Water-based Label Adhesive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Water-based Label Adhesive in global, including the following market information:
Global Water-based Label Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Water-based Label Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Water-based Label Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Water-based Label Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Normal Temperature Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water-based Label Adhesive include 3M, Bostik S.A, H.B Fuller, The Dow Chemical Company, Herma, UPM Raflatac, Ashland Global Holdings, Lintec Corporation and ITL Apparel Label Solution, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Water-based Label Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water-based Label Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water-based Label Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Normal Temperature
High Temperature Resistant
Other
Global Water-based Label Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water-based Label Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Metal Application
Glass Application
Plastic Application
Fibre Application
Other
Global Water-based Label Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water-based Label Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Water-based Label Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Water-based Label Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Water-based Label Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Water-based Label Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Bostik S.A
H.B Fuller
The Dow Chemical Company
Herma
UPM Raflatac
Ashland Global Holdings
Lintec Corporation
ITL Apparel Label Solution
Pacific Adhesives
Jubilant Industries
Okil Sato
PPG Industries
Akzo Nobel
Avery Dennison
Henkel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water-based Label Adhesive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Water-based Label Adhesive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water-based Label Adhesive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water-based Label Adhesive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Water-based Label Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Water-based Label Adhesive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water-based Label Adhesive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water-based Label Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water-based Label Adhesive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Water-based Label Adhesive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Water-based Label Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water-based Label Adhesive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Water-based Label Adhesive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water-based Label Adhesive Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water-based Label Adhesive Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water-bas
