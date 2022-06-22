Water-based Label Adhesive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water-based Label Adhesive in global, including the following market information:

Global Water-based Label Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Water-based Label Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Water-based Label Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Water-based Label Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Normal Temperature Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water-based Label Adhesive include 3M, Bostik S.A, H.B Fuller, The Dow Chemical Company, Herma, UPM Raflatac, Ashland Global Holdings, Lintec Corporation and ITL Apparel Label Solution, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Water-based Label Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water-based Label Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water-based Label Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Normal Temperature

High Temperature Resistant

Other

Global Water-based Label Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water-based Label Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metal Application

Glass Application

Plastic Application

Fibre Application

Other

Global Water-based Label Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water-based Label Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Water-based Label Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Water-based Label Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Water-based Label Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Water-based Label Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Bostik S.A

H.B Fuller

The Dow Chemical Company

Herma

UPM Raflatac

Ashland Global Holdings

Lintec Corporation

ITL Apparel Label Solution

Pacific Adhesives

Jubilant Industries

Okil Sato

PPG Industries

Akzo Nobel

Avery Dennison

Henkel

