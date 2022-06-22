Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tackifier resin dispersions are aqueous, solvent-free dispersions which are mainly used in the manufacturing of pressure-sensitive adhesives based on natural rubber and acrylic or carboxylated styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) emulsions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tackifier Resin Dispersions in global, including the following market information:
Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Tackifier Resin Dispersions companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tackifier Resin Dispersions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rosin Ester Series Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tackifier Resin Dispersions include Eastman Chemical, Lawter, Harima Chemicals, Dyna-Tech Adhesives, RESPOL RESINAS, BAOLIN, DANQUINSA, Kraton and Schill + Seilacher. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tackifier Resin Dispersions manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rosin Ester Series
Terpene Phenolic Resin Series
Polymeric Rosin
Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging
Building & Construction
Automotive
Nonwovens
Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Tackifier Resin Dispersions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Tackifier Resin Dispersions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Tackifier Resin Dispersions sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Tackifier Resin Dispersions sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Eastman Chemical
Lawter
Harima Chemicals
Dyna-Tech Adhesives
RESPOL RESINAS
BAOLIN
DANQUINSA
Kraton
Schill + Seilacher
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tackifier Resin Dispersions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tackifier Resin Dispersions Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tackifier Resin Dispersions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tackifier Resin Dispersions Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tackifier Resin Dispersions Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tackifier Resin Dispersions Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
