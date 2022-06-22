Tarragon Oil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tarragon oil is an essential oil which is extracted from the herb artemisia dracunculus.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tarragon Oil in global, including the following market information:
Global Tarragon Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Tarragon Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Tarragon Oil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tarragon Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Tarragon Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tarragon Oil include Sigma-Aldrich, Sydney Essential Oils, Berje, Falcon Worldwide Chemical, Alabama Essential Oil and Albert Vieille SAS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tarragon Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tarragon Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tarragon Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organic Tarragon Oil
Conventional Tarragon Oil
Global Tarragon Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tarragon Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Flavor
Fragrance
Personal Care
Medicine
Global Tarragon Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tarragon Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Tarragon Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Tarragon Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Tarragon Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Tarragon Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sigma-Aldrich
Sydney Essential Oils
Berje
Falcon Worldwide Chemical
Alabama Essential Oil
Albert Vieille SAS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tarragon Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tarragon Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tarragon Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tarragon Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tarragon Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tarragon Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tarragon Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tarragon Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tarragon Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tarragon Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tarragon Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tarragon Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tarragon Oil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tarragon Oil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tarragon Oil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tarragon Oil Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Tarragon Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Organic Tarragon Oil
4.1.3 Conventional Tarragon Oil
